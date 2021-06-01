Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,589 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

