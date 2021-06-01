Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

