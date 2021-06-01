Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,982 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.