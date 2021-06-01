Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,982 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

