Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.81 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.