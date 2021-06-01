Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.