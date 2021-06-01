Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 102,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.