Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

