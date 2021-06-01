Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

