argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($3.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($4.30). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($14.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.68) to ($6.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

ARGX opened at $278.99 on Tuesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $210.35 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.53. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

