Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

