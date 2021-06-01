Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.