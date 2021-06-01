Arizona State Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

