Arizona State Retirement System Has $488,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.