Arizona State Retirement System Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $626,781. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

