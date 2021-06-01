Arizona State Retirement System Has $720,000 Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.