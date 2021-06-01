Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $662.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $650.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $313.10 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

