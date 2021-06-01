Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

