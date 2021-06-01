Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.32. 5,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.