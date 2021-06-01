Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $196.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

