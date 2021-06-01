ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

