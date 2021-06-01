Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

