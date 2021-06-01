Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,437,000 after acquiring an additional 123,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. 4,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,812. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

