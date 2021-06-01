Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.57. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

