Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 8th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

