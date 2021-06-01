Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

