Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.49

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 11529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

