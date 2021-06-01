Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.49

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 11529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.
CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.
The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.
In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
