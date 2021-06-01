AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

