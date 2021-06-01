Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ: AZYO) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aziyo Biologics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aziyo Biologics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics Competitors 1112 4411 9732 185 2.58

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million -$21.83 million -1.41 Aziyo Biologics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

Aziyo Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

