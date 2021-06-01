B. Riley Increases Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $17.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

RC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.