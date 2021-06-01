Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.40 ($5.06).

BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.70 ($3.90). The stock had a trading volume of 951,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.68. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

