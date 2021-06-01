Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BNDSY stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

