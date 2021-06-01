Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

BSAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 808,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

