Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
BSAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 808,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
