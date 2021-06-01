Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,110 shares of company stock valued at $61,202,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

