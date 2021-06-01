Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ranpak by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ranpak by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

