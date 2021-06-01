Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,208,000.

ILF opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

