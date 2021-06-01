Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $132,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 98.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161,656 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

