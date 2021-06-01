Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Masimo were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.11. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

