Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 258 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

