Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 591 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

