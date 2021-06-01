Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $101,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,110 shares of company stock valued at $61,202,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

