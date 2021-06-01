Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Purchases £64,326.24 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

Shares of LON:BOCH opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

