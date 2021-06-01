Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $GBX 1,310 ($17.12) during trading on Tuesday. 28,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.16. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,332 ($17.40).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

