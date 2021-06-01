Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.02 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 258.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.