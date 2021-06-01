Bank of The West Has $245,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

