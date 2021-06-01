Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,140 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in APA by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.