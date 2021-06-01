Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

URA stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

