Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $141.00.

