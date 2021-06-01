Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Hits $644,154.51

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $644,154.51 and $86,711.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00081770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.01018517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.14 or 0.09743079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 670,699 coins and its circulating supply is 469,761 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.