Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $56,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

