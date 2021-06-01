Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 79,139 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,139 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

